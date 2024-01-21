Pears Are A Slept-On Ingredient For Outstanding Fruit Pies

While an apple a day might keep the doctor away, pears are the fruit pie ingredient that makes for a flavorful, texturally appealing slice that keeps people coming back time and again. With an elongated stem giving way to a bulbous bottom, pears might be the perfect baking fruit.

Although The Great British Baking Show has made bakers aware of the dreaded soggy bottom, a great fruit pie needs more than a well-executed crust. Fruit pies should contain distinguishable pieces of fruit surrounded by a viscous filling. Sometimes, when the fruit is exposed to heat, the crunch gives way to a more tender consistency.

While there are numerous pear varieties, many types keep their shape when exposed to heat, which is important for a fruit pie. Instead of turning into a mushy, muddled, sweet, sloppy filling, the pear pieces have a slight bite and texture. For example, Bosc pears, anjou pears, and even French butter pears have the structural integrity to keep their shape during baking.

From a beautifully braided crust to a crunchy crumble top, pears create a scrumptious filling for that fruit pie. It might be the golden pear baking tip to unwrap in the kitchen.