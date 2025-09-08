The Fastest-Growing Fruit Trees You Should Add To Your Garden

If you love fresh fruit, you've probably considered growing your own fruit trees. What could be better than a freshly picked apple or pear that you put hard work into growing yourself? Unfortunately, though, it can take quite a while for fruit trees to mature to the point of regularly producing usable fruit. If you want quicker results when planting fruit trees, consider planting one of the fastest-maturing varieties: a peach tree.

Peach trees grow quite a bit faster than other trees, meaning that although the actual fruits can still take a while to start growing, you'll get the pleasure of seeing the tree grow larger and larger and even bloom in the spring while you wait. For this reason, they're often recommended as privacy trees, as they'll grow to a sizable height before other fruit trees would. If you buy a sapling from a nursery (which usually ships one- to two-year-old trees), you could end up with a peach harvest as soon as two years after planting it on your property, and should definitely see results by year three or four. Compare this to apple trees, which can take up to five years, or pear trees, which can take up to six, and you'll see that peach trees are a great choice if you want a quick turnaround on fruit. Some people even get small amounts of fruit the first year of planting, which you can pick early and let ripen off the tree.