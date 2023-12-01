What Is Pawpaw Fruit And How Does It Taste?

Do you love mangoes, bananas, or melons? Then you should definitely try pawpaw fruit. Sweet and creamy, it tastes like banana and mango blended together. It also has hints of pineapple or lemon and a custard-like texture that will make you feel like you're eating dessert.

Sometimes called the poor man's banana, the pawpaw is the largest fruit that grows natively in North America. It belongs to the Annonaceae family, which also includes sugar apples, cherimoyas, soncoyas, and other edible fruits. It's a staple of indigenous American diets and can be found at farmers markets, but it's not widely available in stores. The reason lies in its short shelf-life, which is only three to five days. "You have to get it and eat it, or do something with it, otherwise, it's gone," said Integration Acres founder (and pawpaw producer) Chris Chmiel in an interview with The Atlantic.

This flavorful fruit is delicious as is, but you can also use it in sweet bread, pies, smoothies, puddings, or cocktails. With its creamy texture, it's just perfect for homemade ice cream and sorbets. Simply cut it in half lengthwise, remove the seeds, and spoon out the flesh.