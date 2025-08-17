Here's How To Grow A Cherry Tree From A Pit

Growing your own fruit is a rewarding process that can take some time to master. Cherry trees follow this trend, as they can be finicky, especially before they've even touched soil. While there is plenty of nuance to the process, anyone with enough time and patience can successfully grow a fruit-bearing tree within a few years.

The first thing you'll have to do is choose your cherry. While you can potentially grow a tree from any pit, it's best to get fruit from a local nursery so you know the cherries are of the variety that grows well in your area. Choose the freshest cherry possible to give the pit the best chance to germinate. You can use this funnel hack to pit your cherry, ensure the pit is clean and dry it before putting it in a plastic bag with a moist paper towel, and then place it in the fridge. Thus begins the stratification process, replicating the conditions a planted pit would experience over the winter.

After you've patiently waited for 10-12 weeks, your pit is ready to plant. Use a small pot filled with well-draining soil so you don't overwater it. Once it's time to germinate, plant the pit around an inch deep in the soil. This will keep it moist while leaving room for the sprout to breach the surface.