The Mistake You Want To Avoid When Making Home-Canned Olives

Canning, preserving or pickling food all sound like old-fashioned ways to extend the life of seasonal fruits and vegetables. But even though food is now available year-round, thanks to food imports and refrigeration, there's value in learning how to make home-canned food by preserving food in jars at high temperatures. Cured olives, in particular, are a good return on time invested, as they provide intense pops of flavor for everything from chicken tagine to sandwiches. Olives can be cured in a variety of ways (e.g. oil-cured, water-cured, or brine-cured), which serves to transform the olives into a pickle. But whatever the method, it's important to know what utensils and canning jars you can and can't use. It might be tempting to use any spare or aesthetically pleasing container, but this is a rookie mistake.

Stay away from utensils or jars made from copper, brass or iron, as it will result in a chemical reaction that changes the flavor of the olives. In the worst case, consuming excessive copper over time can cause health issues.