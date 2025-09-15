9 Creative Toppings For Your Next Tomato Flight

Tomatoes are at their freshest during their summer harvest period. If you grow your own and have an abundance, you might be wondering what to make with fresh tomatoes so they don't go to waste. Sure, you can slice them up for sandwiches or mash and cook them into pasta and pizza sauces, but a creative way of enjoying them fresh has blown up on social media this summer: the tomato flight. If you have not seen it yet, a tomato flight is similar to a beer or wine flight — giving you a variety of flavor combinations on one plate.

Thick slices of heirloom tomatoes are a favorite for this dish because of their sturdiness and large size, but you can use thick cuts of your preferred tomatoes. Then, each slice is topped with different combinations of ingredients, from cured meats and cheeses to fruits, vegetables, sauces, and herbs. The tomato flight trend blew up in June 2025 when a post by content creator @alessandrabrontsema went viral on TikTok. However, a little digging by Daily Meal found that she wasn't actually the first. TikTok creator @cripandip posted a video in September 2024 of putting different topping combinations on thick slices of tomatoes. While it is difficult to determine who we have to thank for this delicious dish, the flavor options are practically endless. With that in mind, here are nine creative ways that you can prepare your next tomato flight.