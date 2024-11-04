Add One Herbaceous Ingredient To Your Tomato Sandwich For A Gourmet Upgrade

Comfort sometimes comes from the most mundane things, like a tomato sandwich neatly put together from familiar ingredients. You hardly need anything elaborate, just toasted white bread, juicy sliced tomatoes, mayonnaise, and a bit of seasoning. Yet the result is unfailingly satisfying. Could it get any better, you may ask? The answer is yes — if you spread basil pesto on your tomato sandwich.

You don't have to be an Italian cuisine aficionado to know how amazing pesto is. This sauce's ability to add a flavor punch is well-proven in pizzas, pasta, salads, grilled meat, and obviously, tomato sandwiches. Although nothing too new or complicated, it's the sauce's garlicky and herbaceous taste that gives this classic sandwich a big upgrade, playing on a tried-and-true flavor combination of basil and tomato. And since you've already got the basil pesto and tomatoes, a Caprese sandwich is only a short leap away. Grab some fresh basil, throw in a few slices of mozzarella cheese, and seal the deal with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

If you're not feeling that combination, just make a pesto aioli (pesto mixed with mayonnaise) and spread it on in place of regular mayo. And you aren't confined to just using classic Genoese basil pesto, either. Especially if you're making your own pesto from scratch.