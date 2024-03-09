Use Pickle Juice To Add A Briny Kick To Your Shrimp Cocktail

Pickles taste great whether they're eaten on their own as a snack, packed into sandwiches, or chopped up as the surprise ingredient in your potato salad. The only trouble is, once you've eaten your way through a jar of pickles, you're often left with a bunch of brine. While most people pour this liquid down the sink, there's something much better you can do with it — use it to flavor your shrimp cocktail.

Adding pickle juice to your shrimp cocktail gives it an acidic kick. The salty, sour taste works well paired with the slightly sweet flesh of this shellfish. It has a similar effect to how lemon juice can balance the richness of seafood and add brightness to it. To use this tip to improve your shrimp's flavor, all you have to do is add a small amount of the brine to your cocktail sauce. Alternatively, you can marinate the shrimp in the brine directly, infusing them with a briney, tangy flavor.