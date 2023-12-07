Pickled Onions Add A Final Flavorful Touch To Egg Salad

Egg salad is great as a sandwich filling, but this wholesome and easy dish can also be enjoyed with crackers for a hearty snack. Egg salad typically draws its flavor from ingredients like paprika, mayonnaise, mustard, and onions. While fresh onions are a common accompaniment, using pickled onions instead can imbue your favorite egg salad recipe with a bold, unbeatable flavor.

While undeniably tasty, egg salad can be a little bland on its own. Adding a pickled element can elevate the mixture by imparting a bit of brightness and acidity. Pickled onions help temper the dish's richness and contribute to a more complex flavor than you might find in traditional recipes. For example, with pickled red onions, you can expect a combination of sweet and mildly sour flavors. However, pickled onions come in a wide variety, meaning you're free to experiment with other combinations until you find one that best suits your palate.