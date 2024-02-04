We Tried 7 Tzatziki Brands And This Is The Best

Next up is Signature Select, a grocery store brand that can be found on shelves such as Safeway, Shaw's, and Star Market. Unfortunately, this tzatziki yogurt dip was another huge disappointment and another experience where the bite didn't match the expected tzatziki flavor profile at all. After the first taste, all I could do was ask, what is in this?

The only flavor I could find was soap, and I am so serious about this. I took a second bite to be sure I had this right, and that second bite was more painful than the first. The floral notes ruined my day, and I'm still unclear where they originated. Most of the ingredients listed follow the typical tzatziki formula. I looked to see which herbs were added, but the only item listed that may shed some light was "spices," which tells me nothing.

While the texture of this option was great — thick and creamy — you couldn't pay me to eat this again. I guess if you like eating lavender and jasmine-flavored foods, give this one a try. I'll be running away from this option.