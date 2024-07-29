9 Easy Ways To Make Your Scrambled Eggs Taste Gourmet

After spending years cooking scrambled eggs and omelets to order for diners, I've learned a few tricks along the way. In fact — not to toot my own horn here too much — I've had diners go out of their way to tell me that I made them the best eggs they'd ever had. A compliment like that means the world to me, because you can generally tell a lot about someone's cooking skills based on how they cook eggs. Anyone can recklessly rush a messy plate of rubbery eggs to the table, but creating a luscious mound of amazingly silky scrambled eggs requires real technique and finesse.

Eggs are one of those essential foods that are universally enjoyed across the world. If you see what breakfast looks like in other countries, you'll notice there's often one ingredient in common: the almighty egg. Because of this prominence, learning how to cook eggs properly is a particularly good idea. Like any other skill, improving in this arena really just amounts to knowledge and practice. And the good news is, there are a handful of ways you can easily elevate your eggs to achieve impressively delicious results. If you're looking for simple ways to make your scrambled eggs gourmet, then you're in the right place.