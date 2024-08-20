Follow Alton Brown's Lead And Add This To Your Next Egg Salad
A classic egg salad recipe is delicious on its own, but its velvety taste and texture make it a blank canvas for adding even more flavor. For example, try spicing it up with some diced jalapeños or giving it a tangy bite with some pickle juice. But if you want to turn your egg salad into a masterpiece, you're going to love celeb chef Alton Brown's take on this dish. The "Good Eats" host uses chopped-up hard-boiled eggs and his all-time favorite brand of mayo — Duke's Mayonnaise — but that's not all: Brown then transforms this creamy sandwich filling into a "breakfast egg salad" by adding bacon fat and chopped bacon to the mix.
Eggs and bacon are a dynamic duo and beloved breakfast combo, so it should come as no surprise that Brown's bacon additions are a savory flavor bonus. The fried pork will add a smoky, sweet depth to your egg salad, along with a crispy texture that complements the smooth, rich taste of the eggs, mayo, chopped red onions, and herbs.
When and how to add bacon fat to your egg salad
Bacon fat enhances and intensifies the flavor of those chopped-up bits of bacon in your egg salad, so don't skimp on the salty grease. (A little goes a long way, though, so don't go overboard or you'll end up with a greasy dish.) There is one exception to this don't-skimp recommendation: If you're going to serve your egg salad cold, the rendered bacon fat will settle and solidify and look like lard chunks. Not only is this unappetizing, but it will also mess with the salad's creamy texture. This is why Alton Brown serves his egg salad immediately after making it.
If you make your egg salad with scrambled eggs, you could cook them in a little bacon fat and still get the benefit of that concentrated bacon flavor without worrying about the grease solidifying. This workaround ensures that your dish's creamy consistency is intact when you're ready to eat. Brown also adds a little lemon to brighten the dish and cut through the fatty taste. He chops up some red onion for a little spice, and this is complemented by chives, which add an extra bit of an oniony punch. Finally, Brown unifies all the flavors with a little parsley, which also gives this salad a pop of green.
Don't be afraid to spice it up
Just like with any good breakfast sandwich recipe (check out our freezer-friendly version), Alton Brown ensures there's a spicy element to his egg salad by adding mustard powder and hot sauce. This little kick is the perfect finisher. You can serve this egg salad piled on top of your favorite toast or with your go-to leafy greens. A little bit of arugula will add peppery notes that serve as the perfect accompaniment.
When you make your bacon, be sure to keep a watchful eye on it. You don't want it to burn, as that's the taste it will impart to your egg salad when you mix it in. That said, don't undercook it, either. It should be crisp enough that you can crumble it into your egg salad. Also, be conservative with how much mayo you add to your bowl — too much will make your salad come out runny. Finally, if you have leftovers, don't worry: You can store them in the fridge for up to three days.