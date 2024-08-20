Follow Alton Brown's Lead And Add This To Your Next Egg Salad

Bacon fat enhances and intensifies the flavor of those chopped-up bits of bacon in your egg salad, so don't skimp on the salty grease. (A little goes a long way, though, so don't go overboard or you'll end up with a greasy dish.) There is one exception to this don't-skimp recommendation: If you're going to serve your egg salad cold, the rendered bacon fat will settle and solidify and look like lard chunks. Not only is this unappetizing, but it will also mess with the salad's creamy texture. This is why Alton Brown serves his egg salad immediately after making it.

If you make your egg salad with scrambled eggs, you could cook them in a little bacon fat and still get the benefit of that concentrated bacon flavor without worrying about the grease solidifying. This workaround ensures that your dish's creamy consistency is intact when you're ready to eat. Brown also adds a little lemon to brighten the dish and cut through the fatty taste. He chops up some red onion for a little spice, and this is complemented by chives, which add an extra bit of an oniony punch. Finally, Brown unifies all the flavors with a little parsley, which also gives this salad a pop of green.