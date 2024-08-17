Add Bacon, Lettuce, And Tomato To Guacamole For A Dippable BLT Experience

What's better than a classic BLT? One fixed with avocado, of course. If you're a fan of adding a luscious, fatty spread of avocado to your favorite bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich, try finding those flavors in other dishes, like fresh guacamole.

Unlike plain avocado, which has a mild flavor until it's dressed up, guacamole is tangy, herbaceous, and refreshing. Introducing BLT ingredients to a spread of that green decadent goodness is an easy way to complement and enhance those quintessential guacamole flavors. The savory, salty, and downright satisfying quality of bacon brings a meaty machismo and a crave-curbing crunch to a creamy spread of zippy guacamole. To bolster those flavors, juicy tomato and crispy, cooling lettuce complete the transformation with balance and brightness.

Tomatoes by way of pico de gallo are a common guacamole add-in, so decking some out with BLT goods isn't as unorthodox as it may seem. This hearty avocado dip will be your new go-to on nacho night or when making a spread of snacks.