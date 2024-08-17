Add Bacon, Lettuce, And Tomato To Guacamole For A Dippable BLT Experience
What's better than a classic BLT? One fixed with avocado, of course. If you're a fan of adding a luscious, fatty spread of avocado to your favorite bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich, try finding those flavors in other dishes, like fresh guacamole.
Unlike plain avocado, which has a mild flavor until it's dressed up, guacamole is tangy, herbaceous, and refreshing. Introducing BLT ingredients to a spread of that green decadent goodness is an easy way to complement and enhance those quintessential guacamole flavors. The savory, salty, and downright satisfying quality of bacon brings a meaty machismo and a crave-curbing crunch to a creamy spread of zippy guacamole. To bolster those flavors, juicy tomato and crispy, cooling lettuce complete the transformation with balance and brightness.
Tomatoes by way of pico de gallo are a common guacamole add-in, so decking some out with BLT goods isn't as unorthodox as it may seem. This hearty avocado dip will be your new go-to on nacho night or when making a spread of snacks.
Tips for making BLT guacamole
Neither BLTs nor guacamole are challenging to make, and BLT-infused guac is just as simple as its predecessors. However, a few simple tips will ensure that your spread is as tasty and well-made as can be.
First, determine which variants of each ingredient you want to use in your BLT guacamole. When it comes to lettuce, opt for the crunchiest varieties to avoid stringy, wilted greens compromising the texture of the dish. Romaine hearts are particularly crispy, but a regular head of romaine or iceberg lettuce works just as well. As for bacon, both pork and turkey can crisp up nicely, but pork bacon tends to develop a more pronounced char than its poultry counterpart. Crispy vegan bacon works great too, especially if you add a dash of liquid smoke to enhance its depth. Roma tomatoes work well in salsa, which makes them a good choice for guacamole, but heirlooms are just as good.
To properly integrate the BLT lineup into your guacamole, finely chop all of the ingredients to ensure the entire spread is dotted with those vibrant, savory flavors. Grab a bowl or mortar and pestle, mash up your favorite guacamole recipe using a fork or potato masher, then carefully mix in your BLT accessories.
Jazzing up and pairing BLT guacamole
Adding BLT ingredients to classic guacamole is enough to give it a complete makeover. But if you're a flavor fanatic, there are additional add-ins that further elevate the spread. For an allium twist, introduce roasted garlic to achieve a savory, caramelized aroma and flavor. For something less pungent, finely diced white onion can achieve a similar effect. Feeling spicy? Fresh jalapeño adds a spicy depth that complements the cooling essence of the veggies and the umami-forward notes of the bacon. Pickled jalapeño is the perfect alternative for those with spice sensitivities.
When it comes to your options for dipping, scooping, and smothering, there's plenty to choose from. Load up nachos with melted cheddar, fiery jalapeños, tangy pickled red onions, and BLT guacamole for an appetizer teeming with bold flavors. Dunk crispy roasted potatoes into the BLT guacamole, or rye crostini for a crunchy snack that soaks up all of its flavors, or plunge elote-style corn on the cob straight into the spread for a Mexican food-inspired bite. For something especially light, use BLT guacamole as a veggie platter centerpiece. Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention its natural fit alongside tacos, quesadillas, and burritos.
Although it's just one of many ways you can reinvent a classic BLT, transforming it into a heaping bowl of dippable guacamole is a metamorphic, must-try makeover. Trust us, your tastebuds will thank you. Just try not to eat it all in one sitting.