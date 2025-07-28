At the end of the 18th century, the French government ran a contest, complete with a cash prize. The challenge was to invent a new way of preserving and transporting food for the French army, and the big winner was the tin can.

Like many great inventions, canning revolutionized a global system. The way we store and distribute food was forever changed, making it easier to enjoy a well-balanced diet year-round, even in extreme situations, like wartime or the dead of winter. But also like many great inventions, canning created a frenzy that was sometimes taken too far. By the mid-20th century, everything from exotic ingredients to entire ready-made meals were canned for convenience, and the results weren't always delicious. We've since learned that many foods, like fruit, should be frozen instead of canned for optimal flavor and nutrition.

While a well-stocked pantry will still feature an assortment of tin cans, and the pros and cons of canned foods vary, the method of preservation is no longer seen as a one-size-fits-all solution. Whether because they were adapted or disappeared altogether, here are 12 once-popular canned foods most people don't buy anymore.