13 Old-School Soups You'll Rarely Find At Restaurants Today

Whether you're feeling under the weather or tucking into a multi-course feast, nothing hits the spot like a great bowl of soup (no matter the season). The versatile dish, served hot or cold, is beloved across cultures and central to many cuisines. It's known as the ultimate comfort food, and is also great for feeding a crowd, with highly adaptable recipes inherently easy to add to and multiply. Moreover, the flavor of soup often improves over time spent simmering. For these and other reasons, soup has long been a favorite cooking hack among savvy home chefs and professionals alike. It might even be one of the world's oldest prepared foods, served in the earliest restaurants across Europe and Asia.

Despite the ancient origins of soup, it's as susceptible to evolving tastes and trends as anything else. The soups on contemporary menus are likely different from, say, the ones served centuries ago in Paris. While classic varieties of chicken noodle soup or creamy tomato soup might never go out of style, these 13 old-school soups are rarely found at restaurants today.