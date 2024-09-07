14 Discontinued Canned Foods You'll Probably Never Eat Again

Canned foods are an integral part of daily life. Ever since its invention in the late 18th century, canning has been a food preservation method that's helped us to enjoy seasonal items year-round, fed troops overseas, and allowed food companies to lean into their oddest impulses (if you've ever seen canned frogs legs on the shelf in a gourmet food store, you'll know what we're talking about). A huge part of the appeal of these foods is their lifespan. However, while canned foods can last for a seriously long time, food trends tend to be somewhat shorter — and there have been plenty of canned foods that have come and gone over the years.

While some canned foods were clearly trying to capitalize on what was fashionable or appealing at the time, others may have suffered from increasingly poor sales, leading to their discontinuation. There are also lots of examples in food history of companies looking to slim down their canned food product lines, leading to some beloved favorites being removed from shelves for good. We're here to deep-dive into canned food history and unearth some preserved classics that have gone out of circulation, but which you might just remember eating.