What Does Canned Bread Really Taste Like?

Eating bread from a can might sound like crazy talk to some, but for natives of New England, it's a food steeped in nostalgia. For many families in the region, Saturday nights meant a dinner of Boston baked beans, hot dogs, and canned bread, and while the product's popularity has faded in recent decades, its mere mention still evokes strong opinions, both good and bad.

When people talk about canned bread, they are almost always referring to a specific brand — B&M Brown Bread — made by the same Maine-based company that is nationally renowned for its baked beans. It is essential to note that B&M Brown Bread and its imitators are completely different from traditional Irish brown bread, despite the region's strong ties to the Emerald Isle, but we're not here to tell you what it isn't; we're here to tell you what it is.

Canned foods get a bad rap these days, often associated with malicious preservatives and unhealthy additives, but B&M's ingredients list is actually very straightforward. It contains whole wheat flour, water, molasses, dextrose, rye flour, whey, corn meal, baking soda, buttermilk, salt, and corn oil. B&M also makes a version with raisins, which adds additional sweetness, but the flavor is really dominated by the marriage of molasses and rye, similar to the taste of pumpernickel bread. It's a polarizing flavor, leaving some with fond memories while others find it bland and forgettable. The one thing that everyone seems to agree on is that canned bread isn't really bread.