Canned Vs Frozen Food: Everything You Need To Know

The invention of canned food started with a challenge from Napoleon. Yes — we're serious. Way back in 1795, Napoleon announced that he would give a reward of 12,000 francs to anyone who could come up with a better way to preserve food. Nicolas Appert answered this call, and in 1809, he presented France with the idea of canning. The key, he explained, was to place food in a glass jar or bottle and seal it tightly, then heat it for a short time, which seals the jar as firmly as possible and keeps the food from spoiling.

At first, no one really knew why the food didn't spoil, they just accepted it. But 50 years later, Louis Pasteur discovered the reason why: The heat applied during the canning process kills the bacteria in the food, and the seal keeps other microbes from getting inside.

This storage method was expanded upon when England's Peter Durand patented the use of iron cans with a tin coating, which are more similar to what we use today. In fact, the canning process hasn't really changed much since then. Fruits and vegetables, for example, are washed and cut, peeled, or pitted. Some are blanched first as well. All are then placed into cans with water or other liquids. The lid is sealed onto the can, the can is heated to kill the bacteria, and then it's cooled quickly to complete the process. Voila: canned food. While it's still vital to know what mistakes to avoid when canning food at home, this really is a simple process most people can easily pull off.