12 Ways To Cook Hot Dogs, Ranked From Worst To Best

Cooking hot dogs in the slow cooker took a bit of trial and error on my part. Not all slow cookers are the same, and I have a Crock-Pot that predates the internet. My first try on the high setting resulted in desiccated dogs that had a texture not dissimilar to beef jerky, so the next time around I cooked them on low. It took a little over two hours for them to reach an internal temperature of 140 F, which was the minimum temperature I was going for. This is a time-consuming method, but it is completely hands-off, which is a major plus.

The long cooking time meant that the outside of the hot dogs got very well done by the time the insides were hot enough, but despite the dark mahogany color, they didn't taste burnt. These dogs didn't turn out quite as juicy as those using many of the other methods, and while the exterior color looked like it would be crispy and caramelized, it had a fairly weak snap. Slow-cooking would be quite useful for feeding a crowd — you can fill the appliance with as many dogs as it'll fit, and keep them warm once they're ready — but other than that scenario, it's not really worth the extra time.