10 Vintage Canned Foods And Drinks That Don't Exist Anymore

It is safe to say that most modern food products are not exactly the same as their historical predecessors. Back in the day, people were less concerned about flavor than they were about preserving their food for long periods of time. This was especially true before the refrigerator hit the market. In those times, people dreamed up plenty of elaborate and complicated recipes to make their leftovers last.

During the 1800s, for example, scraps of leftover meat were mashed with mayonnaise to make "salads" much like the modern tuna salad or chicken salad. A similar dynamic brought us the modern tres leches cake. Before refrigeration was common, Nicaraguan cooks would bathe their stale cake leftovers in milk (and previously rum) to make the dessert taste good for one more day.

Not all attempts at food preservation, though, were so delicious. In the year 1810, French inventor Nicolas Appert told the world that by sealing food in a jar and then boiling it, you could prevent the jar's contents from going bad. Following this major discovery, people from across the globe rushed to make new products, ranging from sweetened condensed milk ... to other less savory items. From beef stroganoff to Franco do Amaral Industries' canned banana flakes, these are some vintage canned goods that are best left in the past.