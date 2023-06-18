Canned Whole Chicken Actually Exists, And We're Not Sure Why

It's important to note that canning isn't inherently the issue here. Canning products makes a lot of sense when you're dealing with something that spoils quickly and isn't readily available in certain areas. Canned shellfish, for example, is such a huge industry because the quality of the stuff you're getting — once you get far enough inland — isn't going to be worth the cost. But chicken is readily available almost everywhere, and it doesn't generally vary in quality by geographic location. Availability just isn't a notable advantage for an entire canned chicken.

It would be one thing if canned chicken saved consumers money, but indications are it's actually more expensive than the fresh version of the bird. Obviously, prices vary, but Foodland, for instance, sells canned whole chicken for over $10. A cooked grocery store rotisserie chicken, meanwhile, generally comes in around less than $10 in most American shops. So, there's no savings to be found here.

Convenience doesn't help, either. It's not like canned whole chicken comes deboned for your convenience or anything; it's literally just a chicken carcass in a can. And since a lot of grocery stores sell pre-picked, broken-down rotisserie chickens, consumers can save both money and time by buying a rotisserie.