13 Aldi Foods That Could Become Pricey Soon

When it comes to grocery stores in the United States, few enjoy the kind of cult following that the German chain Aldi does. According to a recent survey conducted by YouGov, Aldi ranked first in terms of overall popularity among grocery stores, above other heavy hitters like Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe's. It is consistently well-regarded because Aldi tends to be cheaper than most of its competitors.

Part of the reason Aldi is generally more affordable than its competitors is its unique business model. Not only does it keep stores small and limit the number of products it sells, it also saves money on advertising and overhead costs by eliminating bags and limiting the number of employees on staff. Another key to Aldi's success is that it has a two-pronged approach to sourcing its food. While it leans on local purveyors for meat and vegetables, it often sources items internationally, which may soon become its Achilles heel.

Like all retailers, Aldi is not immune to the same market pressures being faced by grocery chains across the country. These include supply chain disruptions, inflation, rising production costs, unpredictable weather, and tariffs. All of these combined with Aldi's distinctive global corporate structure may mean that some of your favorite foods could soon go up in price.