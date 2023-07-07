The Factors That Contribute To The 'Market Price' Of Seafood

Seafood is one of the most popular global cuisines. The U.S. eats more than $100 billion annually, and it isn't even the biggest consumer. Per capita, America only ranks 11th on the global list (Asia consumes 72% of the total global fish market). And one of the most interesting aspects of seafood compared to other proteins is how often it doesn't have a listed price but is instead marked as "market price."

You don't see this with steak or chicken. But fresh fish filets, lobster, and oysters get this treatment all the time. So, what gives? Why are seafood prices so variable?

It turns out that what contributes to "market price" isn't one variable, it's several — all of which are based on the high degree of variables involved in the fishing and transporting process. (And no, none of the factors are "just because the restaurant thought they could get away with overcharging for this item.")