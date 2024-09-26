The Aldi Wine That's Now Officially A Fan Favorite

If you're anything like us, a recommendation from a friend or a trusted Instagram influencer means a million times more than a brand's own advertised top products. Knowing that other regular shoppers have used, eaten, or drank a product and loved it often makes you want to try it for yourself — they may be Internet strangers but, somehow, they feel like a close friend. If you agree, and you've been looking for a new wine to try, we have good news for you: Aldi just released its annual list of Fan Favorites, and the Wine Time category is ready to help you make your next wine-and-cheese night selection.

This year, Aldi's Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon, which reportedly comes in at $14.99 a bottle, took home the title of Fan Favorite. According to the product's online description, the full-bodied, dry red wine has notes of spring flowers, black currants, forest floor, and chocolate. While it's on the high end of the price range for Aldi wines, it's still a good price for the highly sought after grape variety that makes up the Napa wine. It's said to pair well with beef, poultry, or pasta with red sauce.