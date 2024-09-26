The Aldi Wine That's Now Officially A Fan Favorite
If you're anything like us, a recommendation from a friend or a trusted Instagram influencer means a million times more than a brand's own advertised top products. Knowing that other regular shoppers have used, eaten, or drank a product and loved it often makes you want to try it for yourself — they may be Internet strangers but, somehow, they feel like a close friend. If you agree, and you've been looking for a new wine to try, we have good news for you: Aldi just released its annual list of Fan Favorites, and the Wine Time category is ready to help you make your next wine-and-cheese night selection.
This year, Aldi's Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon, which reportedly comes in at $14.99 a bottle, took home the title of Fan Favorite. According to the product's online description, the full-bodied, dry red wine has notes of spring flowers, black currants, forest floor, and chocolate. While it's on the high end of the price range for Aldi wines, it's still a good price for the highly sought after grape variety that makes up the Napa wine. It's said to pair well with beef, poultry, or pasta with red sauce.
What makes this wine special?
The survey, conducted over the summer, was intended to show buyers that their feedback is appreciated by the brand. "We want to offer our gratitude to the loyal Aldi Fans who take the time to cast their votes and share their thoughts," said Scott Patton, vice-president of national buying for Aldi, in a press release. "Listening to customer voices is just one of the ways we [...] cultivate shopper loyalty."
So what are buyers saying? What made this wine their top choice? A review on Reverse Wine Snob gave it a taste rating of 7/10 and noted that the flavor included "Nice touches of spice." One Redditor shared that they brought it to their family's Christmas dinner and paired it with prime rib for a great meal. Overall? People are buying it (and voting for it) time and time again, so they must have decided that it's worth the $15 price tag.
The survey also included other categories, ranging from "Charcuterie Favorite" to "The Internet Made Me Buy It;" perfect to scroll through for anyone looking for meals or snacks to pair with their bottle of wine. And new this year, the grocery chain added a category to recognize fan-favorite discontinued Aldi products — and resolved to bring the winning item back to stores.