Olive Oil Prices Are On Their Way Up. Climate Change Might Be The Reason

Inflation has hit many areas of the food production industry, with rising costs affecting everything from eggs to fruit to bread. Shoppers can expect to pay a little more during grocery store trips, even if they aren't getting any extra foods.

Many consumers turned to using olive oil in the kitchen after the Russia-Ukraine war cut down exports of Ukraine's sunflower oil. Olive oil's versatile flavor makes it a great companion for cooking a variety of dishes, or for use in many baked goods. But while olive oil may have been a great substitute up until now, customers may see less of it on grocery store shelves — and higher prices for the bottles that are available.

Back in August 2022, heatwaves and extreme droughts hit Spain, disrupting olive oil production. (The country produces nearly half of the world's olive oil, followed by Italy and Portugal.) Spain reportedly produced 50% less olive oil than it has in previous years — around 800,000 tons, as compared to 1.5 million in 2021.