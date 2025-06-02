All Your Questions About Aldi's Chocolate, Answered

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aldi is a discount grocery store best known for primarily stocking its own private label brands (with some being backed by major brands), and the national name brands it does have for sale are limited. This flips the standard supermarket sales model on its head. But, by doing this, Aldi manages to keep its products high quality while still offering them at good price points. Some of the chain's most popular products are the chocolate bars. While many people adore them, few know the full story behind them. For instance, who makes them? Are they vegan or gluten free? What makes them so good anyway?

It's natural to have questions — especially when products don't meet your typical status quo. After all, Aldi chocolates are mostly private label brands that many people haven't heard of unless they frequently shop at the chain. Thankfully, you've come to the right place.

Today, we'll take a deep dive into the topic and answer all your most pressing questions. By the end of the article, you'll walk away as a casual expert on the topic.