Where Exactly Does Aldi Source Its Food From?

Aldi has made a name for itself in the grocery industry, thanks to its low prices and weekly deals. But have you ever wondered where Aldi sources its food from? The answer is a bit more complicated than it appears. The source of your products likely varies from location to location. Within the United States, Aldi sources its products both domestically and from abroad.

Aldi's products are made in China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others. However, it should be fairly easy to determine which products are made in the United States and which are imported internationally. According to Aldi's website, "In accordance with U.S. labeling requirements, products made outside of the U.S. have their country of origin clearly stated on the packaging." Basically, if your product comes from another country, then it must be listed somewhere on the label. If it was made in the United States, then the product is likely not to have a label. However, this doesn't rule out that the product "may contain one or more components made, manufactured or produced outside of the U.S."

Meanwhile, some Aldi products may come from right down the road from you.