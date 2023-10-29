Where Exactly Does Aldi Source Its Food From?
Aldi has made a name for itself in the grocery industry, thanks to its low prices and weekly deals. But have you ever wondered where Aldi sources its food from? The answer is a bit more complicated than it appears. The source of your products likely varies from location to location. Within the United States, Aldi sources its products both domestically and from abroad.
Aldi's products are made in China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others. However, it should be fairly easy to determine which products are made in the United States and which are imported internationally. According to Aldi's website, "In accordance with U.S. labeling requirements, products made outside of the U.S. have their country of origin clearly stated on the packaging." Basically, if your product comes from another country, then it must be listed somewhere on the label. If it was made in the United States, then the product is likely not to have a label. However, this doesn't rule out that the product "may contain one or more components made, manufactured or produced outside of the U.S."
Meanwhile, some Aldi products may come from right down the road from you.
Locally grown produce and vegetables
When it comes to meat and produce, it's likely that Aldi is sourcing from local farmers in your area. According to Aldi's website, it "teams up with top growers throughout the U.S., including local growers." When it comes to local produce, it's one of the ways the grocery chain saves money. Local produce is generally cheaper than produce shipped from elsewhere. Plus, it cuts down the amount of time before it reaches your shopping cart.
Likewise, Aldi partners with regional manufactures for its meat as well. (It's hard to say which suppliers stock individual stores, as Aldi doesn't share that list publicly.) By sourcing locally, Aldi cuts down on the cost of transporting meat to its stores, which keeps meat products relatively cheap for customers. Another way Aldi saves money is by limiting the amount of staff, meaning you won't find a deli counter like you might at another grocery store (which may be a reason to avoid Aldi for some).
And while Aldi puts a focus on local products, that doesn't mean it doesn't import internationally, too.
Aldi products outside the United States
Aldi has a vast network of stores spanning at least 11 different countries, so it makes sense for some of its products to come from abroad. After all, Aldi was founded in Germany. While it may list the specific countries on its labels, Aldi doesn't advertise which items come from which countries, so if you're interested in the info, be sure to check in-store.
Aldi's two-pronged approach to local and international products is likely in the name of cutting costs and keeping prices low. While there is a push to shop locally, sometimes it's cheaper to find similar products abroad. This is due to a number of economic factors, including other countries selling items for a lower price.
Likewise, you may find products abroad that you can't find locally. There's more potential for choices when it comes to manufacturers, as well as suppliers, which allows Aldi to increase its influence on a global scale. Whether it comes from abroad or down the road, Aldi is all about low prices.