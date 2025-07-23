16 Retro Southern Desserts That Deserve A Second Chance

Regardless of what is happening in the world or how bad a day you have, dessert can help to make you feel better. A slice of pie, piece of cake, or scoop of pudding is the ultimate sign of hospitality that few do better than those residing in the Southern region of the United States.

Indeed, every state in the country has an iconic dessert, but the South seems to have a legacy of recipes that have been passed down for generations that evoke nostalgia in even the staunchest health food fan. Many of these are still satisfying sweet tooths here and there, while others have sadly been forgotten.

We did a deep dive into the history of Southern desserts to dig up some that may have escaped our memories. From delicacies firmly rooted in historical events to those that emerged as a way of creating something out of nothing during hard times, read on to discover the retro Southern desserts that, in our estimation, deserve a second chance.