As far as cake recipes go, Gâteau de Sirop has a pretty standard list of ingredients, most of which you can probably already find in your pantry. Starting with flour, baking soda, eggs, and milk, most recipes for Gâteau de Sirop use vegetable shortening or oil instead of butter for a source of fat. The cake is usually flavored with traditional warming spices like the ones you'd find in pumpkin pie, which often includes cinnamon accompanied by ground ginger and/or nutmeg. The main sweetening ingredient is, of course, 100% pure cane syrup. While you can use any kind of cane syrup you have on hand, a great deal of Gâteau de Sirop recipes recommend Steen's pure cane syrup by name, perhaps because of its long and iconic history as one of the biggest brands of cane syrup in Louisiana.

Cane syrup, made by boiling down raw sugar cane juice, gives Gâteau de Sirop a distinctly rich flavor with undertones of butterscotch, caramel, and molasses, which pairs exceedingly well with the warm spices for an indulgent mix of flavors. This comforting flavor profile works with the moist and dense texture to make Gâteau de Sirop an unforgettable comfort food experience that can be enjoyed on its own, accompanied by a glaze or frosting, and/or paired with tea or coffee.