Alabama's State Dessert Is A Booze-Filled Delight

Many of us love a good dessert, but your favorite may depend on where you live in the United States. Each state has its own iconic dessert — there's peach cobbler in Georgia, key lime pie in Florida, and baked Alaska in, well, Alaska. And for those who live in Alabama, their dessert is a booze-filled delight: the lane cake. In fact, this cake is the official dessert of the state of Alabama.

The lane cake has four layers of white cake with a boozy filling that typically consists of bourbon, raisins, butter, sugar, vanilla, and egg yolks. Some variations also include coconut flakes and pecans in the filling, but, of course, bourbon is arguably the most important element of the filling.

According to the original recipe, the filling calls for 1-3 cups of bourbon (or brandy), which is significantly more than most modern recipes call for (anywhere from a few tablespoons to ½ cup). As for the cake itself, it consists of the basics such as butter, sugar, and flour — but, notably, it calls for eight egg whites (save the yolks for the filling) to achieve an airier, spongier texture. The lovely layers of bourbon-soaked filling and fluffy white cake are on full display.