11 Once-Popular Cakes That Need To Make A Comeback

Trends come and go, but cakes are forever. At least, some which have been immortalized in Betty Crocker cookbooks and vintage magazines. Although these recipes seem to have withstood the test of time, the cakes themselves have declined in popularity. It could be that no one fancies mixing tomato soup with cake mix or boiling icing anymore, but there's no denying these cakes had a certain je ne sais quoi.

Advertisement

In the 1960s, you couldn't walk into a southern suburban kitchen without seeing a Lane Cake, which also happened to be the very first naked cake to appear in baking magazines. During the 19th century, it would have been rare to visit London and not indulge in a Victoria Sponge Cake. These desserts may seem random, but they share something in common: At one point, they were the most popular cakes of their day, and we think there are some that are still worth celebrating. We searched high and low for every sweet showstopper we could find that we think still deserves to make a comeback today.