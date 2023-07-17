We Have The Jamaica Tourist Board To Thank For The Classic Hummingbird Cake

Tucked away in the sunny Caribbean, Jamaica beckons visitors with its lush forests and sandy beaches. But as we all know, the island's allure goes far beyond its natural wonder and entices visitors with rich meals and treats like hummingbird cake. The moist, cinnamon-laced cake bursts with crushed pineapple and banana chunks, is dotted with pecans and perhaps a hint of nutmeg, and is finished off with a dreamy cream cheese frosting. But did you know that we have the Jamaica Tourist Board to thank for this delicious creation?

Back in the late 1960s, the island's tourism board was on a mission to showcase Jamaica's mouthwatering flavors to the world. To bring their dream to life, they created a recipe that incorporated some of the island's most beloved fruits, including pineapple and banana. It garnered instant popularity in Jamaica (where it was once dubbed "the cake that doesn't last"), but it wasn't until the recipe was published in Southern Living magazine in 1978 that hummingbird cake became a sensation in the United States.

But what exactly is in a hummingbird cake, and why is it named after a tiny bird? Get ready to indulge your curiosity and satisfy your sweet tooth because we've got all the answers right here.