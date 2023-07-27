Sour Orange Pie Was Florida's Thing Before Key Lime

If you like fruit pies, you're probably familiar with key lime pie. The light and fruity baked good is famously from Florida — it's even been dubbed the official state pie. It's also plenty popular outside of the Sunshine State. But while key lime pie seems to get all the glory, a completely different citrusy confection was once in the spotlight. Still enjoyed today, sour orange pie utilizes fruits native to the area to create a tart and fruity-flavored dessert. If you're a fan of acidic foods, it may just be the treat for you.

The recipe has been modified over the years and is now prepared by employing many of the same ingredients and methods used to make key lime pie — just with a swap of the citrus fruit being used. However, prior to the invention of condensed milk (and thus key lime pie), the filling was more like a fruit curd thickened with cornstarch, and the sourness was apparently even more pronounced.

Those Seville oranges are key. Outside of this dessert, you can find them in foods like marmalade, ceviche, and even Cuban mojo sauce. Their dearth of sweetness is traditionally what makes this pie really pop.