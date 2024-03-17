The Origin Story Of The '70s Classic Sock It To Me Cake

There's a deliriously good bake with an odd name: The sock it to me cake — a classic pound cake and streusel coffee cake hybrid (except the streusel is on the inside), based on a classic Southern butter cake, and topped with a creamy vanilla glaze — is baked in a Bundt pan and generally agreed to be an epic crowd pleaser. So, where and when did this concoction originate, and why does it have that name?

The Duncan Hines corporation apparently invented the cake in the early 1970s. In fact, recipes for its sock it to me cake have appeared on the box of the company's Classic Butter Golden Cake Mix since around that time. Since its directions call for a box of this mix to be used when making a sock it to me cake, it's possible that somebody on the company's development team came up with the recipe to help sell their product. But it's the name that really dates this creation — to the extent that it could make the list of popular desserts the year you were born.

While the phrase "sock it to me" might be nothing more than a curious anachronism these days, it has a long lineage and led to a significant cultural breakthrough in the late 1960s — so much so that it must have seemed the perfect moniker for Duncan Hines' newly-developed cake recipe. That particular pop culture process is crazy enough to merit a closer look.