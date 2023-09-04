What Is A Lady Baltimore Cake And How Did It Get Its Name?

Despite its name, the cake doesn't come from Baltimore. Its invention actually took place in Charleston, South Carolina. The cake's popularity sprouted from it being a fictional dessert, discussed in the book "Lady Baltimore" by author Owen Wister.

The novel was published in 1906, and tells the tale of a groom who goes to order a Lady Baltimore wedding cake. The cake plays an integral role in the story, as the groom has cold feet regarding his fiancée. He ultimately calls off the wedding to instead marry the bakery's cashier — canceling his order for the Lady Baltimore cake in the process.

The credit for the cake that inspired Wister is somewhat disputed. The cake was most likely baked at The Women's Exchange tearoom in Charleston. There, it was likely created by its managers, sisters Florrie and Nina Ottolengui, though others credit Alicia Rhett Mayberry with the actual baking of the dessert.

It's also unclear if the real cake inspiration also bore the Lady Baltimore moniker when it was served to Wister. However, the term "Lady Baltimore" was, at the time, associated with high-class products. The cake may have been dubbed so in order to make diners feel a little fancier. Whatever the cake's real origin, its recipe has prevailed for over a century, thanks to its unique flavors and textures.