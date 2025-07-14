13 Retro Kitchen Items That Are Cool Again In 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Say so long to the minimalist, uniform kitchen. Today's cooking spaces take cues from the past to evoke a sense of nostalgia, comfort, and fun. Earthy colors, soft textures, playful patterns, and whimsical details are making a resurgence, even in tight spaces where storage is at a premium. The result is a layered, curated room that feels both functional and inviting as it serves personality and practicality in equal measure. Most importantly, no two are alike.
To balance elegance and efficiency in today's kitchens, designers don't rely on any one time period for inspiration. Instead, they draw from many decades, movements, and trends to create a space that feels uniquely tailored to the people who call it home. In 2025, it's not unusual to see vintage-style decor mingling with state-of-the-art appliances, adding antique charm to modern invention. In fact, a balanced mix of old and new is the ultimate goal. If you're looking to achieve your own, scroll through these 13 retro kitchen items that are cool again in 2025, and see what your own creativity can cook up.
1. Copper cookware
The invention of copper cookware closely followed that of the cooking range in 17th-century France, created to better accommodate evolving tastes. Refined cuisine requires a more controlled heat source than an open flame, and copper is an excellent conductor of heat. For many years, the two inventions worked together to elevate food prep. Unfortunately, when times changed again, a lot of that copper was melted down for wartime artillery. What wasn't recycled was mostly left to museums, so antiques are rarely on the market. This has kept prices at a premium as copper cookware comes back into fashion, with a single pot often costing hundreds of dollars.
Along with a gleaming beauty that only improves with age, copper offers better durability than other materials. Unlike tin, which will start to melt if it gets over 450 degrees Fahrenheit, copper remains responsive and intact. When it comes to adding a touch of Old World glamour and functionality to your kitchen, nothing beats a set of gleaming, gorgeous copper pots and pans.
Those who love the vintage-style charm of copper can search for affordable alternatives, like clad cookware that includes some copper, or find some secondhand. (Pro tip: You can polish old copper with yogurt.) But real fans will say that real copper is worth the investment. It was Julia Child's go-to cookware, after all.
2. Butter bells
The habit of keeping butter in the fridge happens a lot in American kitchens — but that's slowly changing as we adapt techniques from other parts of the world. In Europe, for example, it's typically kept at room temperature, which allows the butter to maintain a spreadable consistency. Of course, keeping butter out in the open makes it vulnerable to insects, dust, and mess. The solution to that is a good, old-fashioned butter bell.
Butter bells, or butter dishes, are lidded containers that house butter outside of the fridge while keeping it clean and contained. It's typically made of ceramic, glass, or stoneware, and shaped like a stick of butter or its namesake rounded bell.
As Americans come around to the idea of non-refrigerated dairy, and learn how to safely store butter at room temperature, they will be delighted to find many butter bells to choose from. Le Creuset's Stoneware Butter Crock is a timeless pick, and it comes in pretty colors like bright red and azure blue. For something more whimsical, consider The Original Butter Bell crock by L Tremain in Blue & White Honey Bees, or a pretty, patterned Vintage Stoneware Floral Butter Dish by The Pioneer Woman.
If you like the idea of a butter bell but not the health risk involved, you can keep your butter bell in the fridge. Whether you're Team Counter or Team Cold, you'll surely appreciate the charm and convenience this vintage-style vessel serves.
3. Cast iron everything
In 2025, we're done with pans that claim to be nonstick but are anything but, and cheap, flimsy products that don't stand the test of time (or heat.) After being lured and burned by many a trendy cookware startup, it's no wonder that cast iron is making a comeback. Despite its heavy weight and finicky cleaning requirements, the cast iron of the 19th century has proven itself to be a kitchen staple worth returning to.
Cast iron cookware is versatile and durable, known for its ability to achieve the perfect sear and last a lifetime. Pots, pans, and even specialty items like the Lehmans Hinged Non-Electric Cast Iron Waffle Maker are better when made of cast iron. If you're new to the classic material, you can start small with a single Cast Iron 12 Inch Frying Pan from Utopia Kitchen, or buy a full set like Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Bundle. You won't regret it. Just be sure not to put cast iron in the dishwasher, or put a hot cast iron pan into cold water.
4. Hand-cranked appliances
We're all for kitchen items that make life easier, but it can be hard to know which purchases will actually do that. Oftentimes, products that advertise extra convenience fall short. An electronic peppermill, for example, is cool until it breaks, and you're left looking for the analog version you stashed in the back of your junk drawer.
To avoid repeat purchases, high electric bills, and the extra hassle of keeping a stash of batteries, many home chefs are returning to reliable, hand-cranked appliances like egg beaters, coffee and nut mills, and spice grinders. After all, who needs some new, expensive device when a basic whisk will do the same job for less?
Hand-cranked appliances are classics for a reason, and less likely to let you down than some newfangled version. They're also attractive, as evidenced by The Hungry Artisan Store's Ergonomic Food Mill in Stainless Steel, and Peugeot Paris u'Select Manual Pepper Mill Adjustable Grinder in Natural Beechwood. The latter will help you achieve the best ground pepper every time, no batteries or outlet required.
5. Kitchen herb gardens
Kitchen gardens have existed in some form since before the Middle Ages, but their popularity has ebbed and flowed. Years after 2020 temporarily turned us all into homesteaders, kitchen herb gardens are going stronger than ever. They represent a love of and respect for nature, self-sufficiency, and even (for Millennials and Gen Z, especially) a form of self-care. They also make our food better.
Savvy home chefs love that kitchen herb gardens provide an abundance of fresh flavor, fragrance, and nutrition year-round. They're a pretty way to bring the outdoors in, and are typically easy to care for once established. For these reasons, it's easy to see why the old-school kitchen herb garden was due for a modern comeback.
If you're interested in joining the fun and have the space to do so, check out these tips for starting your own kitchen herb garden. With the right tools and a little patience, you and your fresh seasonings will be thriving in no time.
6. Single-use gadgets
Anyone who's ever peeled and cored apples for homemade applesauce, or pitted olives to make tapenade, knows how annoying those repetitive, tedious tasks can be. In the interest of saving time, it can be tempting to purchase every single-use kitchen tool you can find, even if you can't find storage space for them all. If that resonates, you're not alone. The use of such once-trendy gadgets is on the rise among busy home chefs.
From lemon zesters to banana slicers, old-school tools that offer a single solution are back in style. They all promise to make your time in the kitchen easier, and even more fun, but not all of them do. Before making room for yet another single-use gadget, be sure to think critically about how often you will use it, and whether the problem it claims to solve is one you actually have.
Single-use gadgets that come well-reviewed include the OXO Good Grips Cherry & Olive Pitter, which streamlines an otherwise messy and dangerous endeavor, and Priority Chef's Large 15 ounce Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Potato Ricer. The latter is a must for making the best mashed potatoes, as it improves the spuds' texture and also lets you skip the peeling. Grab those, and you'll be on your way to a well stocked kitchen toolkit.
7. Pastel-colored appliances
While the all-white kitchen is still popular, it's no longer as ubiquitous as it was a decade ago. Today's cooking spaces instead feature a blend of styles, eras, and materials that showcase their owners' unique tastes while acknowledging current trends. In 2025, those trends include retro-style appliances in soft, chic pastels that recall the innovation and sophistication of the 1950s.
Pastel-colored appliances can surprise and delight, especially when mixed with natural materials like stone and wood. It can be tempting to run full-speed toward the options, swapping out all major appliances for retro-hued versions, but remember that whimsical shades of baby blue, mint green, and pink can easily become twee, and a full kitchen remodel is expensive.
If you're craving change in the form of revised vintage kitchen trends, start small with accessories that inject personality into a neutral, monochromatic space. Consider The BELLA Store's 2 Slice Slim Toaster in Blossom, or the 100% Stainless Steel Electric Gooseneck Kettle in Green from the Anfilank Store, as a starting point to a cool, retro cooking space. It may take some trial and error to get the balance right, but once you do, the results will surely be chef's kiss.
8. Vintage-style recipe boxes
Imagine having all of your favorite recipes in one place, without having to sift through open tabs or endlessly scroll. There'd be no pop-up ads or dense paragraphs of a food blogger's personal anecdotes, just the ingredients and instructions you need to prepare what you're craving, at your fingertips. The solution is a vintage-style recipe box and, perhaps in response to our collective digital fatigue, it's making a comeback.
Analogue recipe boxes evoke a sense of nostalgia in the kitchen, inviting us to slow down and focus on what we're doing. Like any type of storage, it will take some time to set up, as you'll need to write each recipe onto its own card and alphabetize them or organize by category. However, once you've gotten into the habit of saving your recipes the old-fashioned way, you may just find it more convenient than anything the internet has cooked up.
A classic recipe box is pretty compact, only big enough to hold index cards, so it won't take up too much counter or cabinet space. That doesn't mean it can't also be decorative. From simply elegant styles like the Pera Blanca Store's Wooden Recipe Box with Faux Leather Handle, to this extra fancy (and extra pricey) MACKENZIE-CHILDS Enamel Recipe Box, there are many options to choose from, making it easy to incorporate this retro trend in your home.
9. Cookie jars
During the Great Depression, American housewives pivoted from buying cookies to baking their own. Of course, no one wanted such hard work or deliciousness to go to waste, so the old-fashioned cookie jar had an important job to do. Its airtight construction kept baked goods fresher for longer, while its eye-catching design let visitors know there was something to look forward to. When the economy eventually improved and homemakers were once again able to buy their cookies pre-made and packaged, those charming cookie jars seemingly disappeared.
Particularly in trying times, it makes sense that vintage conveniences like cookie jars would also return. Whether you opt for sleek and straightforward, like this 1 Gallon Glass Cookie Jar With Lid from WERRO, or something more kid-friendly and fun, like the Silver Buffalo Store's Large Scooby Doo Scooby Snacks Ceramic Cookie Jar, you're sure to appreciate the sweet fusion of function and style.
Once you've got your cookie jar ready, we recommend filling it with one of these 50 best cookie recipes. But if you'd prefer to skip the actual baking, go ahead and fill it with store-bought treats. We won't tell.
10. Freestanding furniture
Offering a break from the sleek monotony of built-in cabinetry and modern appliances, freestanding furniture (in the form of a china cabinet, a display case for cookbooks, or a workbench repurposed as an island), is back in the kitchen to add visual interest, functionality, and personality. Antique pieces, especially, have become highly prized for their unique ability to elevate a builder-grade kitchen and make it appear custom and lived in. Add a rug or some artwork for additional texture and color, and you've got a curated cooking space that feels entirely your own.
Popular choices for freestanding furniture in the kitchen include vintage stools and chairs, apothecary tables with plenty of storage, and cabinets with open shelves or glass fronts that allow you to display your pretty things. These pieces can be refinished or painted or, if you prefer a more rustic vibe, left as is to contrast against your contemporary features.
The trick to correctly incorporating vintage freestanding furniture into your kitchen is to take your time, and wait until you find pieces you really love. While it takes patience to scour secondhand shops and yard sales for the right antiques, you'll be handsomely rewarded with a beautifully layered kitchen.
11. Old-school refrigerators
Yes, we all want a perfectly organized fridge, but we now know it can be cute as well. With an old-school refrigerator, you don't have to choose between fashion and function. Today's coolest fridges combine old-school flair with advanced technology to offer the best of both worlds — and even a pop of color, if that's what you're after. While there's nothing wrong with a contemporary design in stainless steel, the aesthetic appeal of a retro refrigerator cannot be denied. Moreover, once it's updated to contain today's conveniences, a vintage-style fridge becomes surprisingly versatile, reminding us that sometimes, the best ideas are not necessarily the newest.
The recent resurgence of the old-school refrigerator can be attributed to a few brands that have taken inspiration from the 1950s. In the United States, especially, this was a time of great innovation and design, when even the most functional furnishings were seen as opportunities to add charm and character. Curved edges, bold colors, and chrome accents were common details that faded away, but have now cycled back into style. What's old is new again.
12. Patterned dish sets
Design trends have swung from the calm austerity of the all-white kitchen. We're now embracing bold colors and patterns on everything from wallpaper to dishes, with a renewed interest in finding vintage-style things that no one else has. Artful, playful sets of brightly patterned plates and bowls are back on trend, to add interest to the dinner table and make every meal feel like a celebration.
No, this doesn't mean that every single coffee mug needs to be a conversation piece, but it does mean we don't need to be overly concerned with sticking to a strict color scheme, or even a single aesthetic. Small batch ceramics, uneven edges, hand-painted designs, and bright, unexpected colors are all cool again, so feel free to mix and match. It's also perfectly acceptable to incorporate less expensive materials, and to bring in the dishes historically used for outdoor dining, like melamine.
For inspiration, see this vibrant set of Bohemian Dinner Plates from glowworm, or Elama's Sea Foam Mozaic Stoneware Dinnerware Set – but don't feel pressured to move away from what you like. The point is to create a happy, relaxed atmosphere that feels uniquely yours.
13. Pot racks
A lot of today's design trends feature an eclectic mix of styles and influences, but this "little bit of everything" approach can make a space feel cluttered. To avoid overwhelm in the kitchen, it's important to incorporate clever organization in the form of tried-and-true storage hacks, like the humble pot rack that was once a staple of the functional kitchen. In 2025, we're no longer sacrificing utilitarian convenience for a streamlined kitchen aesthetic, so take your cookware out of those drawers (you should frequently reorganize your kitchen, anyway) and hang them from the wall or ceiling instead.
To determine which type of pot rack is right for you, consider the layout of your kitchen, as well as how many pots and pans you have to hang. If there are only a few, you may do well with a Toplife Wall Mounted Pot Rack. If your collection is larger, and you have the overhead space, consider the Vdomus Store's Heavy-Duty Hanging Pot Rack with 15 Hooks. Either way, you'll be charmed by how this retro kitchen item keeps pots and pans within arm's reach but also out of the way, while doubling as vintage-inspired decor. It's a win all around.