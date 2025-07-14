13 Retro Kitchen Items That Are Cool Again In 2025

The invention of copper cookware closely followed that of the cooking range in 17th-century France, created to better accommodate evolving tastes. Refined cuisine requires a more controlled heat source than an open flame, and copper is an excellent conductor of heat. For many years, the two inventions worked together to elevate food prep. Unfortunately, when times changed again, a lot of that copper was melted down for wartime artillery. What wasn't recycled was mostly left to museums, so antiques are rarely on the market. This has kept prices at a premium as copper cookware comes back into fashion, with a single pot often costing hundreds of dollars.

Along with a gleaming beauty that only improves with age, copper offers better durability than other materials. Unlike tin, which will start to melt if it gets over 450 degrees Fahrenheit, copper remains responsive and intact. When it comes to adding a touch of Old World glamour and functionality to your kitchen, nothing beats a set of gleaming, gorgeous copper pots and pans.

Those who love the vintage-style charm of copper can search for affordable alternatives, like clad cookware that includes some copper, or find some secondhand. (Pro tip: You can polish old copper with yogurt.) But real fans will say that real copper is worth the investment. It was Julia Child's go-to cookware, after all.