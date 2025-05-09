The kitchen is the heart of the home, a central gathering place meant to serve style, function, and (of course) food. It's also the most frequently renovated room, polling ahead of bathrooms, with 27% of American homeowners undertaking a remodel in 2024, according to a study by Houzz. Some of those projects undoubtedly involved swapping out old appliances or making necessary structural changes, but many were done primarily for aesthetic reasons.

For years, sleek minimalism dominated the scene, filling our kitchens with white subway tile, gold fixtures, and muted marble. But while those things are still in fashion and current trends make great starting points from which to explore options, they can limit the discovery of personal preferences and taste. To counter uniformity, we must also look at the past.

To build a kitchen that feels uniquely yours, it's best to borrow from multiple time periods, techniques, and traditions while considering your home's architecture and the needs of its inhabitants. By fusing contemporary sensibilities with classic charm, we can create spaces that evolve with us and feel like home. When a room is beautiful and reflective of our personal style, we're more likely to want to spend time in it. So let's get cooking, with these 12 vintage kitchen design trends we want to bring back. Each is sure to add old-fashioned fun to your everyday. Some might even have you looking forward to doing the dishes (but no promises there).

