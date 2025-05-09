12 Vintage Kitchen Design Trends We Want To Bring Back
The kitchen is the heart of the home, a central gathering place meant to serve style, function, and (of course) food. It's also the most frequently renovated room, polling ahead of bathrooms, with 27% of American homeowners undertaking a remodel in 2024, according to a study by Houzz. Some of those projects undoubtedly involved swapping out old appliances or making necessary structural changes, but many were done primarily for aesthetic reasons.
For years, sleek minimalism dominated the scene, filling our kitchens with white subway tile, gold fixtures, and muted marble. But while those things are still in fashion and current trends make great starting points from which to explore options, they can limit the discovery of personal preferences and taste. To counter uniformity, we must also look at the past.
To build a kitchen that feels uniquely yours, it's best to borrow from multiple time periods, techniques, and traditions while considering your home's architecture and the needs of its inhabitants. By fusing contemporary sensibilities with classic charm, we can create spaces that evolve with us and feel like home. When a room is beautiful and reflective of our personal style, we're more likely to want to spend time in it. So let's get cooking, with these 12 vintage kitchen design trends we want to bring back. Each is sure to add old-fashioned fun to your everyday. Some might even have you looking forward to doing the dishes (but no promises there).
1. Colorful appliances
When it comes to kitchen appliances, stainless steel has become the gold standard. It's not hard to see why. The neutral shade makes it easy to mix and match brands, simplifying the process of swapping something out as needed. What's more, true to its name, easy-to-clean stainless steel won't rust or tarnish over time. It's reliable, but it's not necessarily fun. For fun, you want color. But that doesn't mean you have to paint an entire wall or row of cabinets to infuse your cooking space with personality. There's a brilliant compromise to be made in the form of colorful appliances inspired by midcentury American style.
In the 1950s, Frigidaire launched its line of colorful appliances to brighten suburban kitchens nationwide. Other brands followed suit, and for a while, colors like chartreuse, mint, and pink were common choices. But then trends swung toward the opposite, as trends often do. Decades later, it's past time to bring bright colors back.
A colorful appliance can act as a happy focal point in an otherwise neutral kitchen, and it'll likely hide fingerprints better than stainless steel. If you like the idea of adding a pop of color to your kitchen but are not ready to commit to a full fridge, start small with a Roter Mond Retro Toaster in red, this green SUSTEAS Electric Kettle, or a VAL CUCINA Air Fryer in limited-edition bright pink.
2. Bold patterns
Since it was invented in the 16th century, when it lined the walls of cabinets and small chambers, wallpaper's popularity has waxed and waned. Now, propelled by new innovation to improve practicality and ease, it's making a major comeback in fun-oriented spaces like kid's bedrooms and powder rooms. When done right, wallpaper in a bold pattern is equally great in a kitchen, where it can layer personality, texture, and contrast.
For a while, people were put off by wallpaper's perceived permanence. It required professional installation and removal, which made the cost prohibitive. But today's peel-and-stick options in durable materials beg to be played with in high-traffic places, like the strip of wall above a backsplash, or between open shelves. There are even waterproof options for walls likely to get wet, like above a kitchen sink.
Patterned wallpaper can enhance period-appropriate appeal in an older home, or decorate a spot that's often overlooked. And there are so many options to choose from. A tile-inspired pattern like the one on Timeet's Waterproof Contact Paper would be lovely in a Mediterranean kitchen, while this Retro Geometric 1970s Wallpaper would feel right at home in a midcentury space. To achieve a similar effect for less, you could opt for peel-and-stick decals, like these Boho Polka Dot Wall Decals.
3. Sink skirts
Let's not skirt the issue. Vintage sink skirts (yes, like those from the 18th century) deserve to make a comeback because they're charming, easy, and functional. A well-placed sink skirt can create eye-catching textural contrast in a modern kitchen, or pair perfectly with a farmhouse sink in a more traditional space. Either way, it offers an attractive and affordable way to hide unsightly household items. (We're looking at you, cleaning products. But we'd rather not be.)
We'd love to see more sink skirts incorporated into today's kitchen designs, especially as a replacement for outdated or damaged cabinets. If you're crafty, you could consider making a sink skirt yourself out of a swath of vintage fabric. And if you're not, you'll find plenty of ready-made options on the market. Choose from classic stripes, Bohemian floral, or gingham, like this cute Windkream Waterproof Fabric Under Sink Curtain. Alternatively, you could try a bright pop of color like one of SK Studio's Under Sink Curtains, or a funky pattern that better suits your style. Don't be afraid to take a risk. If you tired of your sink skirt, it'll be easy to swap it out for something else.
4. Breakfast booths
There are lots of kitchen updates that are quick, easy, and cheap. Adding a breakfast booth (also called a kitchen nook) is not one of them, but we think it's worth the investment. Originally designed to maximize space in American kitchens, many breakfast booths have since been removed to accommodate open-concept floor plans and kitchen islands, which can become boring. For some, the classic alternative to a formal dining room just didn't seem necessary. But if you'd like to bring back some cozy 1920s-style charm, and you have the right room for it, a breakfast booth may just be your solution.
A misconception about breakfast booths is that they must be custom built. In fact, there are ready-made products available. Just be sure to take all appropriate measurements before considering something like this Pemberly Row farmhouse wood corner nook for your kitchen. Some breakfast booth options, like Linon's Harris White Solid Pine Backless Nook with Interior Storage, even offer additional storage space along with seating. Position it below a window for natural light, and add some throw pillows or cushions. And, just like that, you've got the best seats in the house.
5. Utilitarian displays
With their high-end finishes and artistic details, kitchen designs have become so luxurious that it can be hard to remember they were once purely utilitarian. Even now, above all, kitchens need to have space for large appliances, dishes, tools, countertops, and other necessities. And while shutting a door on the mess can be satisfying, especially when we don't have time to reorganize the kitchen, we don't need to have every little thing tucked away. In fact, for functionality, the opposite may be true. Visible spice racks, shelving, and pegboards remind us what we're there for, and make it easy to find what we need. Plus, it can be cool to see what sort of spatula or whisk a person uses. It can be beautiful.
One utilitarian kitchen display that can double as art is a pot rack. A classic wall-mounted version like this 30-Inch Kitchen Pan and Pot Hanging Organizer is super functional, and a nice way to display your most loved cookware. Smaller items would feel at home on a kitchen pegboard, like this one from Wall Control, while a wheeled cart like this rolling kitchen island from Home Aesthetics could hold all manner of gadgets. Hanging baskets, magnetic knife strips, shelving for spices, and workbenches are other utilitarian displays that make a kitchen better to cook in, and better to look at.
6. Fruit as decor
Fragrant, edible, and beautiful, fruit is a feast for the senses. It's no wonder that fruit-inspired decor used to be all the rage in well-appointed kitchens. There were fruit-themed vintage signs and border spools of wallpaper, decorative backsplashes featuring murals of fruit, and all sorts of fruity centerpieces. In the 1960s and '70s, ceramic fruit topiaries hit the scene as a stylish focal point in kitchens. But, decades later, the decor is seemingly out of style. Let's change that and bring faux fruit back, this time with a modern twist.
A cut-glass bowl of sculptural berries and citrus, like this 6-piece set of crystal glass fruit from Wesiti, would make a stunning display on a kitchen table or island where it can catch the light. This Mozacona Ceramic Apple Storage Jar offers a fun way to store sugar or salt, while 3dRose Store's Orange Blossoms Ceramic Tile feels like a fresh take on a classic kitchen mural.
Whimsical images of produce are appropriate for the kitchen and, unlike the real thing, they won't rot. So the next time you're trying to think of a way to add some color or creativity to your cooking space, consider grabbing a piece of (fake) fruit.
7. Freestanding furniture
Medieval kitchens revolved around the hearth, often spreading in an informal way from the open fire. But as kitchens became more sleek and streamlined, many did away with anything unfitted, or not custom-built for their space. Built-in cabinetry offers convenient storage and cohesive style, hiding mismatched cookware and appliances while maximizing square footage. But it does so by sacrificing the inherent charm of decor collected over time. Incorporating a piece of freestanding furniture, like a vintage hutch or bookcase to display cookbooks, would be a great way to have the best of both worlds in a kitchen that's reflective of the people who use it.
Freestanding antique furniture will undoubtedly add heritage charm to your cooking space. It can also be the solution to some common kitchen design woes: Don't have the room or money for a full island? Use a small vintage table instead. Don't have a functional way to store your best kitchen gadgets, or a cherished collection of vintage teapots? An old display case might just do the trick. And don't worry about matching it to everything else; it's meant to stand out.
8. China cabinets
The idea of having "good china" only used for special occasions may be outdated, but the china cabinets that historically housed those pretty dishes don't have to be. Even if you're only using it to display the pieces you love and use daily, a vintage china cabinet is decorative itself. Its stately heft and intricate craftsmanship can add immense charm to a modern space, providing the perfect amount of old to balance the new.
Before starting your hunt for the right vintage china cabinet, you'll want to become acquainted with certain terms, and learn to identify different period styles. China cabinets with ancient Greek influence will most likely feature curvy lines, while Egyptian cabinetry will incorporate intricate detail in stone or bone. More common in today's contemporary kitchens are Victorian and Edwardian china cabinets, with the first celebrating figured woods and the latter most often made of walnut with fine inlays. The Arts and Crafts Movement and beyond brought us updated renditions of china cabinets that combine form and function in practical, yet elegant, ways. It may take some time, but finding the right china cabinet for your kitchen will make all the difference.
9. Ornamental tiles
Modern mass production has made many things more convenient and affordable. It's also made our living spaces more uniform. For a prime example, look no further than kitchen tile. Once crafted entirely by hand, tile was inherently imperfect, showing signs of the people and practices involved. And while this made something like building a backsplash more difficult, it also made each finished space unique. Today, incorporating handmade tile into a space can be costly. But doing so doesn't have to mean a large-scale project. Instead, start small with ornamental tile used in a strategic, artful way.
Vintage-style decorative tile, like Dutch Delft or Mexican Talavera, can be used sparingly to beautifully differentiate our cooking spaces. Incorporate a few into a backsplash to elevate builder-grade tile, or cluster them to form a focal point above the stove. For a truly unique design, you can even grab some broken pieces, like Mextliles' handmade Talavera tiles, to create your own work of art in your kitchen. There are just so many ways to work with ornamental tiles to elevate your kitchen.
10. Primary colors
Nothing says "retro kitchen" like bold primary colors. They became a fixture in the 1940s and '50s, when brightly hued metal cabinets hit the scene. Since then, kitchens have become more muted. You're now more likely to find shades of olive and navy in a cooking space, rather than crimson and cobalt. But who says bright blue, yellow, and red should stay in the past?
According to the theory of color psychology, shades of red can stimulate appetite and metabolism; blue is peaceful and imaginative; and yellow is associated with joy and mental stimulation. According to us, each shade has its rightful place in the kitchen. You just need to know where to place them.
A pop of primary color is sure to draw the eye, so we recommend using it with intention. If you love color but aren't quite ready for a full overhaul, start small with something like a Kitchen Details' Paper Towel Holder in red to make a cheery statement, or you could try these deep-blue ME.FAN Trivets. Stick to one shade, or use all three primary colors for major retro appeal.
11. Pull-out bins
The 20th-century kitchen has seen many great storage inventions come and go. Of all of them, we hope that pull-out bins make a comeback. These ingenious drawers were designed to act as an in-kitchen root cellar, housing onions, potatoes, and other root vegetables that would otherwise be kept underground. The dry, dark interior prolonged the products' shelf life, with a metal lining and holes to promote airflow. To anyone who's ever mourned the loss of a root vegetable sprouted too soon, the idea makes perfect sense.
The contemporary American cooking space doesn't come standard with a pull-out bin equivalent, and we're left wondering how we're supposed to properly store potatoes now. Wouldn't it be great if we had an obvious, elegant solution built right into our kitchens? We would if pull-out bins were still in style. Here's hoping they make their comeback soon. In the meantime, you could try to DIY a pull-out bin using an existing drawer.
12. A place to sit
Once upon a time, American kitchens came standard with a place to put a stool or chair to use for time-consuming tasks like washing dishes or peeling potatoes. As efficiencies like dishwashers revolutionized routines, those seats began to feel less important. The space beneath the sink was eventually converted into storage with shelving and cabinetry, while the seat itself morphed into the dreaded 1990s kitchen desk. It was on its way out then, and is now basically gone.
No, we're not calling for the desk to make a comeback. Let's be real, no one was using that. But we would use a handy place to sit, and we don't mean at the kitchen island with the guests. We mean a seat specifically for the one doing the hard work of cooking and cleaning, permanently positioned near the sink or stove. Something like Cosco's Steel and Red Vinyl Styliare Retro Chair and Stool, would be both stylish and functional. If you have the space, this is an ideal vintage kitchen design to bring back.