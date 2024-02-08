The Soap Mistakes To Avoid When Cleaning Cast Iron Skillets

If you're a big cast iron pan fan — or if you've been flirting with the idea of converting — then you've probably heard any number of warnings against allowing dish soap anywhere near those precious skillets. As the cautionary tale goes, not only could soap strip the seasoning off of cast iron and cause food to stick, but destroying the seasoning would also expose the iron to the elements and thus promote rust. As it turns out, that advice expired along with the advent of modern dish soap.

Present-day dish soaps no longer contain active lye or vinegar, so they won't eat away at your cast iron's seasoning the way older versions did. That's great news for getting stuck-on food particles off and cutting grease! Of course, that doesn't mean you should go wild and leave that pan soaking in a sink full of suds. There are right and wrong ways to clean your cast iron with dish detergent, so you'll want to make sure you're following best practices to keep those pans in the best condition possible.