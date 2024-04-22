The Absolute Best Way To Grind Fresh Pepper

Pepper is the world's most popular spice and it features in almost every culture's cuisine, from adding white pepper to Chinese egg rolls to that final twist of black pepper on a steak. Grinding — or milling — peppercorns to turn them into fresh ground pepper releases the essential oils trapped within each peppercorn, giving pepper its pungent aroma and flavor. Once ground, the aroma and flavor begin to fade, which is why many recipes call for freshly ground pepper.

So what's the best way to grind pepper for your everyday uses? Turn to a pepper mill, also called a pepper grinder, for your go-to tool. Since preparations like soups and sauces usually call for finely ground pepper, while a steak or salad may benefit more from coarse grind, you'll want a peppermill with a precise, adjustable dial, so you can easily switch up the coarseness to suit your needs. A pepper mill is one of those essential tools you can keep right on the kitchen counter to easily grab whenever you need it.