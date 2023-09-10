For The Absolute Best Applesauce, Choose Your Apples Wisely

To make a tasty pot of applesauce, you don't need to memorize all of the different types of apples and how to use them. While you may be used to choosing the every-popular honeycrisp and gala varieties for everyday snacking, you'll want to be a little more methodical when picking the right assortment for applesauce. Choosing softer apples tends to work out in your favor, as the process of breaking down will be a bit more streamlined.

If you're aiming to use two to three kinds of apples, your best bet is to choose apples not only for their soft flesh but also for their level of sweet and tart flavors. This allows you to give your sauce a nicely developed taste. Golden delicious apples work as the perfect anchor for any applesauce, as they have a delicate flavor with a mild degree of sweetness. For a sweeter apple, Fuji apples are recommended, as they have a higher concentration of sugar than most other varieties.

When choosing apples for tartness, Jonagold, McIntosh, and Cortland apples are all recommended. McIntosh apples are able to break down with ease, while Jonagold apples will provide your sauce with a truly complex flavor due to their inherent genetic makeup of both Golden Delicious and Jonathan apples.