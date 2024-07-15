Seriously, Take The Time To Reorganize Your Kitchen Every Few Months

Everyone likes a clean, organized kitchen. It can give the home cook a sense of peace to know where everything is, especially when it comes time to bake your favorite holiday cookies from around the world or that birthday cake Hagrid gave to Harry Potter. But it is easy for things to go south really fast. Making dinner on the fly before you have to leave to take kids to extracurricular activities might have you putting food items on shelves where they normally don't belong. Kids unloading the dishwasher can lead to a game of hide-and-seek when looking for a measuring cup or favorite mixing bowl. This is why it's important to take time to reorganize your kitchen every few months.

Think of it as a kitchen reset. It might not be your favorite task, but it will allow you to create a more efficient cooking and baking environment. Not to mention it can also help you determine what flours, spices, and leavening agents might be past their prime or close to expiration so you can use them and not add to food waste. But where to start?