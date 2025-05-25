10 Tips For Starting Your Own Kitchen Herb Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know the pain of paying top dollar for fresh herbs at the grocery store, only for that packet of sage or bunch of cilantro to go bad before we're able to use it all. Avoid the heartache and enjoy an abundance of homegrown aromatics by starting your own kitchen herb garden.

Many popular herbs are among the easiest plants to grow, so they make a great starting point for those looking to test their green thumb. They can be kept small to fit into tight spaces, like on a countertop or windowsill, where they'll be within easy reach whenever you need them. Herbs tend to be prolific growers, and there's no better way to instantly add fresh flavor and nutrition to a dish. Plus, growing your own herbs at home will save you money and cut down on waste.

If you're interested in growing your own herbs but think you can't, whether due to lack of space, sunlight, or ability, think again. Modern inventions, like self-watering pots and affordable grow lights, are here to fool-proof the process. Follow these tips, and you'll have a beautiful and useful kitchen herb garden in no time.