Does Cultured Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?

You pick up your butter dish and carve out a generous dollop of soft butter, smoothly and easily gliding it over some bread. The butter is creamy and flavorful, an artisan cultured butter with just the slightest hint of tanginess — a real treat. But is it okay that you've been keeping it on the counter?

The answer is that it depends on the temperature of your kitchen and how long it's been there. According to the USDA, butter is safe at room temperature — but it can turn rancid over time. The biggest problem isn't bacterial growth, but an absorption of off smells and flavors or the butterfat itself turning bad. The more heat it's exposed to, the faster this will happen.

The founder of the cultured butter company Pepe Saya, Pierre Issa, told Delicious that in warmer climates like Australia, "you can only leave it out for around two to three days in summer and five to seven days in winter. After that, it's gone. If you can't consume a whole block of butter in that time then it needs to be kept in the fridge."

Food safety is still important to practice around the butter within that time. Cross-contamination can introduce pathogens, like putting a butter knife down on a counter that has bacteria on it and then using that knife to cut the butter. Though butter is resistant to bacterial growth, it isn't impenetrable — and pathogens multiply much more rapidly at room temperature than in the fridge.