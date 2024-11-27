Julia Child Only Used These Bougie Pans To Cook With

But copper pots and pans are not for the faint of heart or for those who hate cooking gear that requires a little TLC maintenance. Before you order some online, Julia Child offers a little bit of guidance on what you should look for. She wrote, "...the metal must be ⅛ inch thick, and the handle should be of heavy iron. The interior of the pot is lined with a wash of tin, which must be renewed every several years when it wears out and the copper begins to show through."

How frequently do you need to polish up copper pots and pans? Every six months is a good goal. If you find the tarnish comes back quickly, you can adjust your polishing goals accordingly. Just remember to stay away from any abrasive cleaners. Copper pots and pans that are tin-lined are not scratch resistant and these types of cleaners will scratch up your cookware.

Wondering where the famous chef bought hers? Per the National Museum of American History, Julia Child was a true fan of all things related to French cooking. She purchased her copper pots and pans at an old French market store in Paris that specializes in kitchenware. The store is called Dehillerin and still exists if you want to buy copper pots and pans from there, too.