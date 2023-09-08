The Tool That Lets You Skip The Peeling Step For Mashed Potatoes

The perfect mashed potatoes require a ricer. But to do it just right, here are the steps to follow. First, as mentioned earlier, boil the potatoes with the skins on. The size of your potatoes will determine the boiling time, but as soon as you can easily pierce with a fork all the way to the center, they're done — drain them.

Cut the potatoes in half and let them cool for a couple of minutes. Potatoes have low retrogradation, meaning the starches don't recrystallize well to protect them from bursting, but they don't have zero retrogradation. This will assist your effort to have the fluffiest mashed potatoes. Push them through the ricer into a bowl, one at a time, cut side down. The peels will be left behind; discard them, or turn your potato peels into broth enhancers and potato peel chips.

Now comes the flavor-boosting magic. Warm your cream, and melt your butter. Add seasonings to one or the other and stir to combine. Pour the melted butter over the fluffy riced potatoes and leave it alone for five to 10 minutes. This will allow the potato to absorb the butter deep into the cells, enhancing the butter flavor. It will also allow for retrogradation before you stir, preventing glueyness. Then add the warm cream a little at a time, gently folding it in, until you reach your desired consistency. Enjoy the best potatoes of your life.