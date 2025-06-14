12 Things You Should Know Before Ordering A Cake From Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the many items that Costco loyalists swear by and retain their memberships for are the confections sold in the bakery. The warehouse retailer carries a wide array of pies, cookies, muffins, donuts, breads, and more that vary seasonally and by location. A secret that some Costco members may not know about the bakery is that you can custom order a cake for any kind of celebration.

These custom cakes rank near the top in terms of quality in a head-to-head face off of all the items sold in Costco's bakery. That said, the ordering process isn't one of the things those in the know enjoy about these custom cakes. It seems somewhat convoluted, antiquated, and shrouded in mystery, with nary a mention of these baked goods on Costco's website.

I was curious to find out what the hype for these custom cakes was all about and to determine if the somewhat unorthodox ordering process was worth it. In an attempt to accomplish this, I took a trip to my local Costco and placed an order for a custom cake. I documented the whole experience for you so that you will have a list of all the things you should know before ordering a cake from Costco.