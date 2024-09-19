How To Properly Store Leftover Costco Cake So It Doesn't Go Bad
Costco desserts are more than an item on a grocery list; they are a way of life. Its cakes, in particular, win high marks with shoppers for being inexpensive, delicious, and massive enough to feed a whole army. The weight of the half-sheet cake tips the scale at 9.5 pounds, which is enough to serve 48! Costco's half-sheet cakes are available in vanilla or chocolate and can be custom-decorated by the store's bakery staff for your next birthday, retirement party, or anniversary. Those in the know will ask the bakery to score the right-size slices of cake ahead of time for perfect portioning. Why would you buy cake from anywhere else?
It's unlikely that you'll run into the problem of leftover Costco cake because it tends to get gobbled quickly. Just in case you end up with any extra, however, you'd better plan on making room in the fridge. Costco cake has to be chilled for food safety and freshness, as the buttercream is made with real butter and is perishable.
Revenge and buttercream: both should be served cold
There's a big difference between buttercream and traditional frosting, and it's right there in the name — buttercream uses butter as the primary fat in its composition. Due to its dairy-forward main ingredient, buttercream should be kept cold. Beyond food safety, keeping buttercream chilled will also stop the butter from melting and messing up the airy texture.
It's important to note that you shouldn't just stick your Costco cake in the fridge willy-nilly. Buttercream's fats act like a sponge for food smells and funky flavors, so you want to be careful how you store your cake. An airtight container is your best bet. Additionally, a pro tip is to cover the cut edges of your cake with plastic wrap to prevent it from dehydrating and getting that unappealing crusty texture. Keep the cake in pieces as big as possible to avoid multiple cuts and to preserve moisture.
If you want to store cake for longer than a week, you can freeze cake slices for up to three months. The secret is in the technique. You want to flash-freeze the slices on a tray for two to three hours to firm them up, and then wrap each slice securely in cling film. Put the wrapped slices in Ziploc bags and label them with the date. Thaw slices in the fridge instead of at room temperature for optimal freshness. This should ensure that your Costco cake is ready to devour when you want it.