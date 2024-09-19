How To Properly Store Leftover Costco Cake So It Doesn't Go Bad

There's a big difference between buttercream and traditional frosting, and it's right there in the name — buttercream uses butter as the primary fat in its composition. Due to its dairy-forward main ingredient, buttercream should be kept cold. Beyond food safety, keeping buttercream chilled will also stop the butter from melting and messing up the airy texture.

It's important to note that you shouldn't just stick your Costco cake in the fridge willy-nilly. Buttercream's fats act like a sponge for food smells and funky flavors, so you want to be careful how you store your cake. An airtight container is your best bet. Additionally, a pro tip is to cover the cut edges of your cake with plastic wrap to prevent it from dehydrating and getting that unappealing crusty texture. Keep the cake in pieces as big as possible to avoid multiple cuts and to preserve moisture.

If you want to store cake for longer than a week, you can freeze cake slices for up to three months. The secret is in the technique. You want to flash-freeze the slices on a tray for two to three hours to firm them up, and then wrap each slice securely in cling film. Put the wrapped slices in Ziploc bags and label them with the date. Thaw slices in the fridge instead of at room temperature for optimal freshness. This should ensure that your Costco cake is ready to devour when you want it.