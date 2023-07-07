What Company Is Behind Costco's Beloved Kirkland Super Premium Ice Cream?
People can't get enough of Costco's Kirkland Signature products, and the private label brand's ice cream offering is no exception. Humboldt Creamery is the big brand name behind the delicious frozen dessert, which explains why it is so beloved by members of the warehouse retail chain.
Many private-label brands are linked to big-name manufacturers, but product origins are very rarely revealed. In a Facebook post from 2017, Humboldt Creamery announced its exclusive partnering with Costco locations all over the United States. As explained in the post, the brand's Conventional Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is free of artificial preservatives and contains wholesome, all-natural ingredients, such as genuine vanilla.
Costco's pairing with Humboldt Creamery shows it is often possible to access the quality of brand-name products at the prices of private-label goods. And based on the opinions of Costco customers, the quality of this ice cream is out of this world.
Kirkland ice cream is a bona fide hit among customers
While even low quality ice cream has its appeal, a recent Reddit post shows that Costco members have nothing but amazing things to say about the Kirkland product. One person declared, "The ice cream is absolutely banging, no doubt about it," while another stated, "The texture is insane ... heavier milk cream and fewer air bubbles."
According to several commenters, Kirkland Super Premium ice cream gets its amazing texture from Guar gum, a food additive derived from a type of legume, according to Healthline. As one person highlighted, the Costco ice cream has a "custardy" texture that many people crave (although a few commenters spoke unfavorably of the texture, calling it "weird" and "blah"). Despite these minor criticisms, it's clear that the product has made a real impact on customers. This impact is due in no small part to Humboldt Creamery and its dedication to quality.
How Humboldt Creamery makes its delicious products
As stated by the company's our story page, Humboldt Creamery has been in business for more than eight decades. During that time, the manufacturer has exhibited a dedication to creating "certified organic dairy products" via sustainable practices. For instance, the California farm that keeps Humboldt's dairy cows allows the animals to roam all year long thanks to the temperate climate. Additionally, the farm's rich soil ensures that the cows have plenty of wholesome sustenance to keep them going.
According to its product page, Humboldt's vanilla ice cream features organic, all-natural ingredients, including milk, sugar, cream, and vanilla extract. In keeping with the wholesome ingredient listing, the ice cream is also free of genetically modified organisms, hormones, and antibiotics. It's also without artificial flavorings and color additives. The highest quality products often contain the simplest ingredients, and Costco's Kirkland ice cream shows that simple is best when it comes to frozen treats.