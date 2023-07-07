What Company Is Behind Costco's Beloved Kirkland Super Premium Ice Cream?

People can't get enough of Costco's Kirkland Signature products, and the private label brand's ice cream offering is no exception. Humboldt Creamery is the big brand name behind the delicious frozen dessert, which explains why it is so beloved by members of the warehouse retail chain.

Many private-label brands are linked to big-name manufacturers, but product origins are very rarely revealed. In a Facebook post from 2017, Humboldt Creamery announced its exclusive partnering with Costco locations all over the United States. As explained in the post, the brand's Conventional Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is free of artificial preservatives and contains wholesome, all-natural ingredients, such as genuine vanilla.

Costco's pairing with Humboldt Creamery shows it is often possible to access the quality of brand-name products at the prices of private-label goods. And based on the opinions of Costco customers, the quality of this ice cream is out of this world.