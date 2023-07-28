The Sheet Pan Trick For Expertly Freezing Cake Slices

When you bake a delicious cake, the last thing you want is to let any of it go to waste. But how do you keep it fresh for later? Freezing always seems like a great option until you realize that the frosting and decorations can get smushed, stuck, or just plain ruined. But that's likely because you haven't used this sheet pan trick that will leave your cake slices frozen to perfection without a single dent in sight.

Jason Smith, chef, baker, and winner of Food Network's "Holiday Baking Championship" told Southern Living it's as simple as slicing your cake into perfect portions and pre-freezing them on a sheet pan before wrapping them individually. "Place cut slices of cake on a sheet tray, and place [the tray] in the freezer for three to four hours," he said. "This firms up the frosting and decoration and keeps it looking good."

But that's not all — there are also a few tips on how to properly wrap your cake slices for longer storage, and how to defrost your portions perfectly. Now you can enjoy that delicious cakey goodness whenever you crave it without biting into icicles or cold cake bits. So, go ahead, bake that perfect cake, savor every bite, and store it safely for another day. With these simple tricks in your arsenal, you'll never have to worry about losing the magic of that delicious cake again.