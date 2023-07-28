The Sheet Pan Trick For Expertly Freezing Cake Slices
When you bake a delicious cake, the last thing you want is to let any of it go to waste. But how do you keep it fresh for later? Freezing always seems like a great option until you realize that the frosting and decorations can get smushed, stuck, or just plain ruined. But that's likely because you haven't used this sheet pan trick that will leave your cake slices frozen to perfection without a single dent in sight.
Jason Smith, chef, baker, and winner of Food Network's "Holiday Baking Championship" told Southern Living it's as simple as slicing your cake into perfect portions and pre-freezing them on a sheet pan before wrapping them individually. "Place cut slices of cake on a sheet tray, and place [the tray] in the freezer for three to four hours," he said. "This firms up the frosting and decoration and keeps it looking good."
But that's not all — there are also a few tips on how to properly wrap your cake slices for longer storage, and how to defrost your portions perfectly. Now you can enjoy that delicious cakey goodness whenever you crave it without biting into icicles or cold cake bits. So, go ahead, bake that perfect cake, savor every bite, and store it safely for another day. With these simple tricks in your arsenal, you'll never have to worry about losing the magic of that delicious cake again.
How to properly freeze cake slices
The easiest way to ensure you preserve the sweetness and decor of your cake slices is to not skip the pre-freezing step of the process, as it's what allows the frosting to harden, thus preventing it from sticking to the plastic wrap you'll wrap them tightly in after.
After pre-freezing the individual slices, wrap each slice tightly enough so that air can't seep in, which can cause the cake to dry out and become icy, but not so tightly that it smushes the decorations or frostings. If you find plastic wrap to be too clingy, you can chill plastic wrap beforehand or use a multipurpose sealing wrap instead.
Then, cover each plastic-wrapped slice with a layer of aluminum foil before slipping them gently into a freezer-grade zip-lock bag or airtight freezer-safe container. However you choose to store them in your freezer, the goal is to isolate the slices inside something that'll prevent freezer burn and smells from entering and ruining your dessert. Additionally, it's a good idea to label the storage bag or container and include its baking date for future reference.
The best part? This simple trick works on whole cakes, too. When speaking with Southern Living, Jason Smith said, "For the whole cake, use two layers of foil, and one more layer of cling film over foil, unless you can find a large enough zip-top bag for the whole cake."
How to properly defrost frozen cake
Many bakers say that you can store cake in the freezer for three to nine months (with Jason Smith claiming if you wrap it well enough, it can last up to a year). However, when you're ready to indulge in a slice, it's essential to defrost it properly to avoid ruining its texture and flavor.
The best way to defrost frozen cake slices is by unwrapping them carefully and letting them sit in the fridge for at least a couple of hours or up to a day before serving. The slow defrosting ensures that your cake is soft, moist, and in its best form when you're ready to serve it.
If you're worried that the cake might become soggy after defrosting, some advocate for keeping the frozen cake in its wrapping during the defrosting process. This (should) prevent the formation of condensation on the cake's surface, leaving you with a deliciously moist cake that's just as tasty as the day you made it.
Once it's fully defrosted, which can take up to eight hours, all that's left to do is gently unwrap it and dive in. With a bit of patience, you can enjoy the same divine taste and quality of a freshly baked cake, even after it's been frozen for months. Still, if you think the freezer dried it out too much, try a cake soak.