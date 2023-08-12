Fruity Cereal Is All You Need For Effortlessly Decorated Cakes

There are certain professional pastry chefs and home bakers who might argue that the best part of making a cake is the joy of decorating the final product. However, when you take extra time and effort to whip up a rainbow layer cake, the last thing you probably feel like doing is learning how to make perfect flowers out of homemade frosting or spending excessive time deciphering how to properly use fondant. When decorating your next cake, if you want to keep things fun, cost-effective, and simple, you could use a few everyday pantry staples like dried coconut and fruit, toasted nuts, or even packaged sandwich cookies. However, to adorn your cake with a more colorful, whimsy alternative, why not use vibrant fruity cereal?

While most kids will rarely turn down a bowl of Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, or Trix, many adults also have nostalgia-related feelings toward these classic breakfast treats. Yet, besides simply dusting the top of your newly frosted cake with your favorite cereal, you may be wondering how to use this crunchy morning snack to upgrade the sophistication factor of your freshly made dessert. Before revealing additional ways to incorporate this fruity breakfast option into your next-layer cake, let's uncover some fun decorating techniques you can use with just a simple box of cereal.